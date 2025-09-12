Cooked Lobster & Shellfish Request Form
Please complete and submit this inquiry form and we will contact you to answer any questions
and/or to finalize your order. Please note that submitted forms are not orders.
For same day orders, please call 508-693-0055 x3.
Cooked Lobster
STEAMED & CRACKED LOBSTER: Live Market Price +$2
(Quarters 1.25-1.49lb, Halves 1.5-1.99lb, Duces 2-3lb)
Available for pickup Tuesday-Sunday 12-6pm
*Prices do not include MA Sate Meals Tax or 20% Automatic Gratuity
THE LOBSTER BOX: $59.99
1.5lb steamed & cracked lobster with potatoes, linguica, corn on the cob, butter & lemon.
Available for pickup Friday-Sunday 12-6pm
