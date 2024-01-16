- Orders must be placed before 4pm on Tuesday, November 18 -

FRESH TURKEYS $9.49/lb (Brined +$2/lb)

Limited Quantities and Sizes available between 14-26 pounds.

Please provide your requested size and we will do our best to accommodate you on a 1st come 1st serve basis.





MEAT

Prime Tenderloin $90.99/lb

Prime Rib Roast (Bone-In or Boneless) $45.99/lb

Prime New York Strip Steak $44.99/lb

Australian Rack of Lamb (9 Bone) $44.99/lb





LOBSTER

Live Quarters $16.99/lb (steamed & cracked +$2*)

Live Halves $17.99/lb (steamed & cracked +$2*)

Live Duces $18.99/lb (steamed & cracked +$2*)

The Lobster Box: 1.5lb Lobster, steamed & cracked w/ corn on the cob, potatoes, butter & lemon $59.99*

*prepared lobster prices do not include MA state meals tax or 20% auto gratuity





FRESH FISH (market priced)

Tuna, #1

Cod Loins

Salmon, Faroe Island

Sea Scallops

Bay Scallops, Local

Halibut

Swordfish

Swordfish Skewers w/ The Green Sauce, 8oz

Please let us know if you are looking for something else





FROZEN SEAFOOD

Snow Crab Clusters, Cooked/Frozen $18.99/lb

Shrimp, 2lb Raw P&D 16/20 count per pound $28.99

Shrimp, 2lb Raw P&D 8/12 per pound $35.99

Lobster Meat, 1lb Cooked/Frozen $69.99

Jonah Crab Leg Meat, 8oz Cooked/Frozen $28.99





LIVE SHELLFISH

Oysters, Spearpoint - Chilmark, Live $2/each

Littlenecks, Local, Live $8.50/dozen

Mussels, PEI (live, $5.99/lb





EXTRAS