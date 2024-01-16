Image

THANKSGIVING 2025 ORDERS

Submit order request using the form below, or email to ORDERS@THEFISHHOUSEMV.COM

- Orders must be placed before 4pm on Tuesday, November 18 -

Pickup Dates/Times: Tuesday 11/25 11am-5pm or Wednesday 11/26 11am-5pm


FRESH TURKEYS $9.49/lb (Brined +$2/lb)

Limited Quantities and Sizes available between 14-26 pounds.

Please provide your requested size and we will do our best to accommodate you on a 1st come 1st serve basis.


MEAT

  • Prime Tenderloin $90.99/lb
  • Prime Rib Roast (Bone-In or Boneless) $45.99/lb
  • Prime New York Strip Steak $44.99/lb
  • Prime New York Strip Steak $42.99/lb
  • Australian Rack of Lamb (9 Bone) $44.99/lb


LOBSTER

  • Live Quarters $16.99/lb (steamed & cracked +$2*)
  • Live Halves $17.99/lb (steamed & cracked +$2*)
  • Live Duces $18.99/lb (steamed & cracked +$2*)
  • The Lobster Box: 1.5lb Lobster, steamed & cracked w/ corn on the cob, potatoes, butter & lemon $59.99*

*prepared lobster prices do not include MA state meals tax or 20% auto gratuity


FRESH FISH (market priced)

  • Tuna, #1
  • Cod Loins
  • Salmon, Faroe Island
  • Sea Scallops
  • Bay Scallops, Local
  • Halibut
  • Swordfish
  • Swordfish Skewers w/ The Green Sauce, 8oz
  • Please let us know if you are looking for something else


FROZEN SEAFOOD

  • Snow Crab Clusters, Cooked/Frozen $18.99/lb
  • Shrimp, 2lb Raw P&D 16/20 count per pound $28.99
  • Shrimp, 2lb Raw P&D 8/12 per pound $35.99
  • Lobster Meat, 1lb Cooked/Frozen $69.99
  • Jonah Crab Leg Meat, 8oz Cooked/Frozen $28.99


LIVE SHELLFISH

  • Oysters, Spearpoint - Chilmark, Live $2/each
  • Littlenecks, Local, Live $8.50/dozen
  • Mussels, PEI (live, $5.99/lb


EXTRAS

  • Smoked Bluefish $26.00/lb
  • Smoked Salmon $32.00/lb
  • The Smoked Bluefish Spread $23.00/8oz
  • Cooked Cocktail Shrimp $32.99/lb
  • The Green Sauce $12.00/8oz
  • The Cocktail Sauce $7.50/8oz
  • Osetra Caviar $99.99/1oz