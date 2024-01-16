THANKSGIVING 2025 ORDERS
Submit order request using the form below, or email to ORDERS@THEFISHHOUSEMV.COM
- Orders must be placed before 4pm on Tuesday, November 18 -
Pickup Dates/Times: Tuesday 11/25 11am-5pm or Wednesday 11/26 11am-5pm
FRESH TURKEYS $9.49/lb (Brined +$2/lb)
Limited Quantities and Sizes available between 14-26 pounds.
Please provide your requested size and we will do our best to accommodate you on a 1st come 1st serve basis.
MEAT
- Prime Tenderloin $90.99/lb
- Prime Rib Roast (Bone-In or Boneless) $45.99/lb
- Prime New York Strip Steak $44.99/lb
- Australian Rack of Lamb (9 Bone) $44.99/lb
LOBSTER
- Live Quarters $16.99/lb (steamed & cracked +$2*)
- Live Halves $17.99/lb (steamed & cracked +$2*)
- Live Duces $18.99/lb (steamed & cracked +$2*)
- The Lobster Box: 1.5lb Lobster, steamed & cracked w/ corn on the cob, potatoes, butter & lemon $59.99*
*prepared lobster prices do not include MA state meals tax or 20% auto gratuity
FRESH FISH (market priced)
- Tuna, #1
- Cod Loins
- Salmon, Faroe Island
- Sea Scallops
- Bay Scallops, Local
- Halibut
- Swordfish
- Swordfish Skewers w/ The Green Sauce, 8oz
- Please let us know if you are looking for something else
FROZEN SEAFOOD
- Snow Crab Clusters, Cooked/Frozen $18.99/lb
- Shrimp, 2lb Raw P&D 16/20 count per pound $28.99
- Shrimp, 2lb Raw P&D 8/12 per pound $35.99
- Lobster Meat, 1lb Cooked/Frozen $69.99
- Jonah Crab Leg Meat, 8oz Cooked/Frozen $28.99
LIVE SHELLFISH
- Oysters, Spearpoint - Chilmark, Live $2/each
- Littlenecks, Local, Live $8.50/dozen
- Mussels, PEI (live, $5.99/lb
EXTRAS
- Smoked Bluefish $26.00/lb
- Smoked Salmon $32.00/lb
- The Smoked Bluefish Spread $23.00/8oz
- Cooked Cocktail Shrimp $32.99/lb
- The Green Sauce $12.00/8oz
- The Cocktail Sauce $7.50/8oz
- Osetra Caviar $99.99/1oz