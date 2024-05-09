Takeout is available 11am-7pm Monday-Saturday
THE FISH HOUSE:
MARKET
In the Market you'll find the freshest selection of seafood, meat, produce, house-made dips, spreads, soups, sauces, and all the odds and ends you need. Check out a sampling of our offerings below. Inventory varies daily, so stop by often and grab the fresh catch.
Faroe Island Salmon PISCICULTURED
Meaty, flavorfull and packed with nutrients! Faroe Island Salmon is sustainably raised in free-flowing pens in the North Atlantic Ocean. So fresh and so good that its our salmon of choice in the kitchen.
Dry Sea Scallops WILD-CAUGHT
Straight from the boat, with a sweet and delicate flavor. Our Sea Scallops are "dry" which means there's no water or solution added. They may just be the best sea scallops you'll ever have.
Icelandic Cod WILD-CAUGHT
Mild, lean and flaky, our boneless, skinless, wild-caught Icelandic Cod is a healthy and delicious
choice for your dinner tonight.
Swordfish WILD-CAUGHT
Firm and meaty, yet mild to the taste. Swordfish is a healthy choice thats low in fat, high in vitamins and minerals, and packed with Omega-3s. This is the perfect fish to grill beside one of our steaks. Don't forget The Green Sauce!
Local Bay Scallops WILD-CAUGHT
These sweet, local delights come direct from the fishermen during the winter season. We pack and freeze them on harvest day, locking in freshness for whenever you are ready to enjoy them, and enjoy them you will. Sold fresh in-season.
Fluke WILD-CAUGHT
This local, flakey white fish has a mild, delicate flavor, and meatier texture than other flounders. Fluke is great baked with a crust of breadcrumbs and fresh herbs.