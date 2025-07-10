Coconut curry broth with chunks of fresh halibut, potatoes, carrots and celery. This chowder is 🔥, but not spicy! Gluten, Dairy and Alpha-gal Free! (Contains: fish)

Size Required* Please select 1 8oz + $8.99 16oz + $14.99 Allergies Nut Allergy Dairy Allergy Wheat Allergy Fish Allergy Shellfish Allergy Egg Allergy Soy Allergy Sesame Allergy Meat Allergy