The Fish House
Featured Items
Specials
The Poke Bowls (GF)
The Raw Tuna Poke Bowl
Raw Ahi Tuna tossed in our signature poke marinade, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, nori & tobiko. Gluten Free (contains: eggs, fish, sesame)$26.99
The Blackened Tuna Poke Bowl
Rare Blackened Tuna, our signature poke marinade, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, nori & tobiko. Gluten Free. (contains: eggs, fish, sesame)$26.99
The Raw Salmon Poke Bowl
Raw Salmon tossed in our signature poke marinade, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, nori & tobiko. Gluten Free. (contains: eggs, fish, sesame)$25.99
The Seared Salmon Poke Bowl
Seared Salmon, our signature poke marinade, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, nori & tobiko. Gluten Free. (contains: eggs, fish, sesame)$25.99
The Lobster Poke Bowl
Fresh Picked Lobster Meat tossed in spicy mayo sauce, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger & sesame seeds. Gluten Free. (contains: eggs, shellfish, sesame)$44.99
The Seared Tofu Poke Bowl
Seared Tofu, our signature poke marinade, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds & nori. Gluten Free. (contains: eggs, soy, sesame)$22.99
The Veggie Poke Bowl
Seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds & nori. Gluten Free. (contains: eggs, sesame)$17.99
The Larb Bowls (GF)
The Ground Beef Larb Bowl
Seasoned ground beef, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free. (contains: alpha-gal, eggs, sesame)$24.99
The Pulled Pork Larb Bowl
Seasoned pulled pork, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free. (contains: alpha-gal, eggs, sesame)$24.99
The Seared Salmon Larb Bowl
Seared salmon, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free. (contains: eggs, fish, sesame)$25.99
The Seared Tofu Larb Bowl
Seasoned and seared tofu, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free. (contains: eggs, soy, sesame)$22.99
The Veggie Larb Bowl
Seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free. (contains: eggs, sesame)$17.99
The Fried Food
The Fish & Chips
Crispy, fried, fresh local haddock fillet. Served with fries, choice of sauce & lemon wedge. (contains: wheat, dairy, fish)$21.99
The Fried Whole Belly Clams
Crispy, fried whole belly clams. Served with choice of sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw. (contains: wheat, dairy, shellfish)$25.99
The Fried Oysters
Crispy, fried oysters. Served with choice of sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw. (contains: wheat, dairy, shellfish)$20.99
The Fried Local Sea Scallops
1/2 pound of fried local sea scallops. Served with choice of sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw. (contains: wheat, dairy, shellfish)$25.99
The Fried Shrimp
Crispy, fried shrimp. Served with choice of sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw. (contains: wheat, dairy, shellfish)$18.99
The Fish Fingers
Crispy, fried, fresh local haddock fingers. Served with choice of sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings. (contains: wheat, dairy, fish)$11.99
The Fried Calamari
Crispy, fried, calamari. Served with sauce of choice & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw. (contains: wheat, dairy, shellfish)$17.99
The Big Fried Fish Fillet
Big, crispy, fried, fresh haddock fillet with a lemon wedge & choice of sauce. It's the fish without the chips. (contains: wheat, dairy, fish)$15.99
The Chicken Tenders
Crispy, fried all white meat chicken tenders. Served with ketchup. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw. (contains: wheat, dairy)$14.99
The French Fries
These fries are good, really good, you definitely want them.$8.99
The Onion Rings
If you think the fries are good, you gotta get a load of these! (contains: wheat, dairy)$9.99
The SEAndwiches
The Fish Sandwich (Fried, Pan Seared or Blackened)
Fresh haddock, fried, pan seared or blackened with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & choice of tartar or The Green Sauce on a toasted bulky roll.(contains: wheat, dairy, fish)$14.99
The Cold Lobster Roll
New England Style Cold Lobster Roll - Lobster meat dressed with mayo, dill, celery and lemon on a hot dog roll. (contains: wheat, eggs, shellfish)$27.99
The Hot Buttered Lobster Roll
Lobster meat sautéed in butter on a hot dog roll. (contains: wheat, dairy, shellfish)$28.99
The Po-Boy (Oyster, Shrimp or Catfish)
Your choice of fried oysters or shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & spicy remoulade on a sub roll. (contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, shellfish)$19.99
The Shrimp Burger
Pan seared premium shrimp burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & choice of tartar or The Green Sauce on a toasted bulky roll. Make it Gluten Free by substituting a GF bun. (contains: wheat, soy, dairy, shellfish)$14.99
The Blackened Swordfish Sandwich
Blackened swordfish with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & The Green Sauce on a toasted bulky roll. Make it Gluten Free by substituting a GF bun. (contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, fish)$17.99
The LANDwiches
The House Burger
Fresh 4oz ground beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & The Fish House sauce on a toasted bulky roll. (contains: alpha-gal, wheat, dairy)$14.99
The Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken, Asian house pickles, kimchi mayo sauce & arugula on a toasted ciabatta roll. (contains: wheat, eggs, dairy)$16.99
The Chicken Grilly
NEW! Chopped grilled chicken breast with melted American cheese, mushrooms, peppers & onions on a sub roll.$16.99
The Classic Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and The Fish House sauce on a toasted bulky roll. (contains: wheat, dairy)$14.99
The Super Greens Veggie Burger
NEW! Grilled super greens veggie patty with lettuce & tomato on a toasted bulky roll. (Sub a Gluten Free Bun to make it GF)$13.99
The Tacos
The Fish Tacos
Served over shredded cabbage with The Green Sauce guacamole on two soft corn/wheat flour tortillas. (contains: wheat, eggs, dairy)$17.99
The Shrimp Tacos
Served over shredded cabbage with The Green Sauce guacamole on two soft corn/wheat flour tortillas. (contains: wheat, eggs, dairy)$18.99
The Soups & Apps
The New England Clam Chowder
Cream based New England Clam Chowder with potatoes and bacon. (contains: shellfish, wheat, alpha-gal, dairy)$8.99
The Coconut Curry Fish Chowder
Coconut curry broth with chunks of fresh halibut, potatoes, carrots and celery. This chowder is 🔥, but not spicy! Gluten, Dairy and Alpha-gal Free! (Contains: fish)$8.99
The Shrimp Cocktail
Pump cocktail shrimp served with cocktail sauce. (contains: shellfish, sauce contains: soy)$12.99
The Salads
The Kids Menu
The Kids Fish Fingers & Fries
A Fish & Chips for Kids! Fresh haddock strips, battered & fried with a side of fries$15.99
The Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
Crispy fried white meat chicken tenders with fries.$15.99
The Kids Burger & Fries
4oz fresh beef patty on a bun with fries. (contains: alpha-gal, wheat)$15.99
The Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
Country white bread & American cheese with fries. (contains: wheat, dairy)$15.99
The Sides & Sauces
The Side of Rice (GF)$7.99
Seared Salmon - Side (GF)
4oz seared salmon portion.$8.00
The Coleslaw (4oz)$3.00
The Green Sauce (2oz)
Our world famous sauce! #thegreensauceoneverything$2.75
The Cocktail Sauce (2oz)$1.25
The Tartar Sauce (2oz)
House made.$1.25
The Spicy Mayo (1oz)$1.00
Grilled Chicken Breast$8.00
Grilled Chicken Breast (Cold)$8.00
