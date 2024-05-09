Did you know that we are located on what was once the stage of the iconic Hot Tin Roof night club? Beef & pork frank on a toasted hot dog roll. Rock out by adding kimchi or one of our pickled specialties.

Sandwich Mods No Bun No Bun - Sub Romaine + $1.00 Hot Dog Mods Add Kimchi + $5.00 Add Pickled Red Onions + $2.00 Add Pickled Fresnos + $2.00 Add Pickles + $1.00