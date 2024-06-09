The Fish House
Featured Items
The Poke Bowls (GF)
- The Raw Tuna Poke Bowl
Raw Ahi Tuna, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, nori & tobiko. Gluten Free$26.99
- The Blackened Tuna Poke Bowl
Rare Blackened Tuna, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, nori & tobiko. Gluten Free$26.99
- The Raw Salmon Poke Bowl
Raw Salmon, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, nori & tobiko. Gluten Free$25.99
- The Seared Salmon Poke Bowl
Seared Salmon, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, nori & tobiko. Gluten Free$25.99
- The Seared Tofu Poke Bowl
Seared Tofu, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds & nori. Gluten Free$22.99
- The Veggie Poke Bowl
Seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds & nori. Gluten Free$17.99
The Larb Bowls (GF)
- The Ground Beef Larb Bowl
Seasoned ground beef, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free.$24.99
- The Pulled Pork Larb Bowl
Seasoned pulled pork, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free.$24.99
- The Seared Salmon Larb Bowl
Seared salmon, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free.$25.99
- The Seared Tofu Larb Bowl
Seasoned and seared tofu, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free.$22.99
- The Veggie Larb Bowl
Seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free.$17.99
The Fried Food
- The Fresh Fried Local Calamari
Crispy, fresh, fried, locally caught calamari. Served with tartar sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$12.99
- The Fried Local Sea Scallops
Crispy, fried local sea scallops. Served with tartar sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$22.99
- The Fish & Chips
Crispy, fried, fresh local haddock fillet. Served with fries, tartar sauce & lemon wedge.$21.99
- The Fried Whole Belly Clams
Crispy, fried whole belly clams. Served with tartar sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$24.99
- The Fried Oysters
Crispy, fried oysters. Served with tartar sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$22.99
- The Fried Shrimp
Crispy, fried tiger shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$18.99
- The Fish Fingers
Crispy, fried, fresh local haddock fingers. Served with tartar sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$8.99
- The Big Fried Fish Fillet
Big, crispy, fried, fresh haddock fillet with a lemon wedge & choice of sauce. It's the fish without the chips.$13.99
- The Chicken Tenders
Crispy, fried all white meat chicken tenders. Served with ketchup. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$9.99
- The French Fries
These fries are good, really good, you definitely want them.$7.99
- The Onion Rings
If you think the fries are good, you gotta get a load of these!$8.99
The Rolls
- The Cold Lobster Salad Roll
New England Style Cold Lobster Roll - Lobster meat dressed with mayo, dill, celery and lemon on a toasted hot dog roll$27.99
- The Hot Buttered Lobster Roll
Lobster meat sautéed in butter on a toasted hot dog roll$28.99
- The Fish Roll
Battered & fried, fresh haddock strips with American cheese, coleslaw & tartar sauce on a toasted hot dog roll$9.99
- The Clam Roll
Fried whole belly clams with tartar sauce & a lemon wedge on a toasted hot dog roll$22.99
The Sandwiches
- The Fried Fish Sandwich
Its been called the best and we won't argue! Battered & fried fresh haddock with lettuce, tomato, American cheese & tartar sauce on a bulky roll.$13.99
- The Cast Iron Fish Sandwich
Fresh haddock prepared in a cast iron skillet, choice of blackened or not, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & choice of tartar or The Green Sauce on a toasted bulky roll.$13.99
- The Oyster or Shrimp Po-Boy
Your choice of fried oysters or shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & spicy remoulade on a sub roll$19.99
- The Chicken Po-Boy
Crispy fried chicken tenders, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & spicy remoulade on a sub roll$16.99
- The Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
The King has returned! Crispy fried chicken, Asian house pickles, kimchi mayo sauce & arugula on a toasted ciabatta roll.$15.99
- The Classic Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken tenders, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and The Fish House sauce on a toasted bulky roll.$13.99
- The Prime Steak & Cheese
The best steak & cheese starts with the best steak! Shaved Creekstone Prime Ribeye with melted American cheese, mushrooms, peppers & onions on a sub roll.$19.99
- The House Burger
Fresh 4oz ground beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & The Fish House sauce on a toasted bulky roll.$13.99
- The Hot Tin Roof Dog
Did you know that we are located on what was once the stage of the iconic Hot Tin Roof night club? Beef & pork frank on a toasted hot dog roll. Rock out by adding kimchi or one of our pickled specialties. Double your dogs for +$7, we double dog dare you!$9.99
- The Grilled Cheese
Country white bread & American cheese, griddled to a toasted melty goodness.$9.99
The Tacos
- The Fish Tacos
Served over shredded cabbage with The Green Sauce guacamole on two soft corn tortillas (tortillas contain gluten).$17.99
- The Shrimp Tacos
Served over shredded cabbage with The Green Sauce guacamole on two soft corn tortillas (tortillas contain gluten).$18.99
- The Prime Steak Tacos
Served over shredded cabbage with The Green Sauce guacamole on two soft corn tortillas (tortillas contain gluten).$19.99
The Soups & Apps
The Salads
- The Lobster Salad
Fresh lobster meat dressed with mayo, dill, celery and lemon.$39.99
- The House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion & choice of dressing.$6.99
- The Arugula & Quinoa Salad
Arugula, quinoa, tomato, cucumber, feta, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas & choice of dressing$14.99
- The Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing$7.99
The Kids Menu
- The Kids Fish Fingers & Fries
A Fish & Chips for Kids! Fresh haddock strips, battered & fried with a side of fries$9.99
- The Kids Hot Dog
North Country Smokehouse beef & pork frank on a toasted hot dog roll$9.99
- The Kids Burger
4oz fresh beef patty on a bun$9.99
- The Kids Chicken Tenders
Crispy fried white meat chicken fingers$9.99
- The Grilled Cheese
Country white bread & American cheese, griddled to a toasted melty goodness.$9.99