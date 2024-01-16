The Fish House
Specials
The Poke Bowls
The Raw Tuna Poke Bowl
Local Raw Tuna tossed in our signature poke marinade, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, nori & tobiko. Gluten Free$26.99
The Blackened Tuna Poke Bowl
Rare Blackened Tuna, our signature poke marinade, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, nori & tobiko. Gluten Free$26.99
The Raw Salmon Poke Bowl
Raw Salmon tossed in our signature poke marinade, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, nori & tobiko. Gluten Free$25.99
The Seared Salmon Poke Bowl
Seared Salmon, our signature poke marinade, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, nori & tobiko. Gluten Free$25.99
The Lobster Poke Bowl
Fresh Picked Lobster Meat tossed in spicy mayo sauce, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger & sesame seeds. Gluten Free$44.99
The Seared Tofu Poke Bowl
Seared Tofu, our signature poke marinade, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds & nori. Gluten Free$22.99
The Veggie Poke Bowl
Seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds & nori. Gluten Free$17.99
The Larb Bowls (GF)
The Ground Beef Larb Bowl
Seasoned ground beef, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free.$24.99
The Pulled Pork Larb Bowl
Seasoned pulled pork, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free.$24.99
The Seared Salmon Larb Bowl
Seared salmon, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free.$25.99
The Seared Tofu Larb Bowl
Seasoned and seared tofu, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free.$22.99
The Veggie Larb Bowl
Seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free.$17.99
The Fried Food
The Fried Local Calamari
Crispy, fried, locally caught calamari. Served with tartar sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$12.99
The Fried Local Scallop Plate
Crispy, fried local sea scallops. Served with tartar sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$26.99
The Fish & Chips
Crispy, fried, fresh local haddock fillet. Served with fries, tartar sauce & lemon wedge.$21.99
The Fried Whole Belly Clams
Crispy, fried whole belly clams. Served with tartar sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$19.99
The Fried Shrimp
Crispy, fried tiger shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$18.99
The Fish Fingers
Crispy, fried, fresh local haddock fingers. Served with tartar sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$10.99
The Big Fried Fish Fillet
Big, crispy, fried, fresh haddock fillet with a lemon wedge & choice of sauce. It's the fish without the chips.$14.99
The Chicken Tenders
Crispy, fried all white meat chicken tenders. Served with ketchup. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$14.99
The French Fries
These fries are good, really good, you definitely want them.$7.99
The Onion Rings
If you think the fries are good, you gotta get a load of these!$8.99
The SEAndwiches
The Fish Sandwich (Fried, Pan Seared or Blackened)
Fresh haddock, fried, pan seared or blackened with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & choice of tartar or The Green Sauce on a toasted bulky roll.$13.99
The Oyster or Shrimp Po-Boy
Your choice of fried oysters or shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & spicy remoulade on a sub roll$19.99
The Shrimp Burger
Pan seared premium shrimp burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & choice of tartar or The Green Sauce on a toasted bulky roll. Make it Gluten Free by substituting a GF bun.$13.99
The Blackened Swordfish Sandwich
Blackened swordfish with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & The Green Sauce on a toasted bulky roll. Make it Gluten Free by substituting a GF bun.$17.99
The LANDwiches
The BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork with Carolina Style Mustard BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Coleslaw on a Toasted Potato Bun$13.99
The Prime Steak & Cheese
The best steak & cheese starts with the best steak! Shaved Creekstone Prime Ribeye with melted American cheese, mushrooms, peppers & onions on a sub roll.$19.99
The House Burger
Fresh 4oz ground beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & The Fish House sauce on a toasted bulky roll.$13.99
The Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken, Asian house pickles, kimchi mayo sauce & arugula on a toasted ciabatta roll.$16.99
The Classic Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and The Fish House sauce on a toasted bulky roll.$14.99
The Chicken Po-Boy
Crispy fried chicken, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & spicy remoulade on a sub roll$16.99
The Kimchi Hot Dog
North Country beef & pork frank on a toasted hot dog roll, topped with kimchi.$12.99
The Grilled Cheese
Country white bread & American cheese, griddled to a toasted melty goodness.$9.99
The Rock N' Rolls
The Cold Lobster Roll
New England Style Cold Lobster Roll - Lobster meat dressed with mayo, dill, celery and lemon on a hot dog roll$27.99
The Spicy Cold Lobster Roll
Lobster meat dressed with spicy mayo & topped with pickled Fresno peppers on a hot dog roll$28.99
The Hot Buttered Lobster Roll
Lobster meat sautéed in butter on a hot dog roll$28.99
The Fried Clam Roll
Fried whole belly clams with tartar sauce & a lemon wedge on a hot dog roll$20.99
The Tacos
The Prime Steak Tacos
Served over shredded cabbage with The Green Sauce guacamole on two soft corn tortillas (tortillas contain gluten).$19.99
The Fish Tacos
Served over shredded cabbage with The Green Sauce guacamole on two soft corn tortillas (tortillas contain gluten).$17.99
The Shrimp Tacos
Served over shredded cabbage with The Green Sauce guacamole on two soft corn tortillas (tortillas contain gluten).$18.99
The Soups & Apps
The Salads
The Lobster Salad
Fresh lobster meat dressed with mayo, dill, celery and lemon.$39.99
The House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion & choice of dressing.$6.99
The Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing$7.99
The Arugula & Quinoa Salad
Arugula, quinoa, tomato, cucumber, feta, pickled red onion, toasted pepitas & choice of dressing$14.99
The Kids Menu
The Kids Fish Fingers & Fries
A Fish & Chips for Kids! Fresh haddock strips, battered & fried with a side of fries$12.99
The Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
Crispy fried white meat chicken tenders with fries.$11.99
The Kids Hot Dog
North Country Smokehouse beef & pork frank on a toasted hot dog roll$9.99
The Kids Burger
4oz fresh beef patty on a bun$10.99
