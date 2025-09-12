Skip to Main content
September TAKEOUT Hours: Friday-Sunday 11am-7pm
See More
The Fish House
0
ORDER TAKEOUT (Fri-Sun)
Home
/
The Lobster Salad
The Lobster Salad
$0
Size
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Lobster Salad Mods
Select...
Allergies
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Fresh lobster meat dressed with mayo, dill, celery and lemon.
The Fish House Location and Hours
(508) 693-0055
17 Airport Rd, Edgartown, MA 02539
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 10AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement