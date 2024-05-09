About Us

Founded in 2018, The Fish House is an upscale fish & meat market, takeout restaurant, and wholesale seafood dealer located in Edgartown, MA on the beautiful island of Martha's Vineyard.





Co-owned by island natives Everett Whiting, a lifelong culinary professional, and Tyler Gibson, who hails from the commercial fishing industry, The Fish House is a fusion of their talents and passions.





THE FISH HOUSE: MARKET offers the freshest daily selection of local and imported seafood, meat, produce, house-made dips, spreads, soups and sauces, and all those extras you need.





THE FISH HOUSE: TAKEOUT is home to The Island's Best Poke Bowl, The Larb Bowl, Hot & Cold Lobster Rolls, Fish Tacos, Clam Chowder, Fried Fish & Clams, Burgers, Fries, Salads, and more...





THE FISH HOUSE: WHOLESALE serves some of the finest restaurants and markets on the Vineyard and beyond. We provide the highest quality seafood sourced from local fishermen and trusted regional partners.