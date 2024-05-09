Takeout is available 11am-7pm Monday-Saturday
The Fish House
The Soups & Apps
- The New England Clam Chowder
Cream based New England Clam Chowder with potatoes and bacon$7.99+
- The Tomato & Basil Bisque (GF)$7.99+
- The Shrimp Cocktail
6 pump cocktail shrimp served with cocktail sauce$9.99
The Poke Bowls (GF)
- The Raw Tuna Poke Bowl
Raw Ahi Tuna, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, nori & tobiko. Gluten Free$26.99
- The Blackened Tuna Poke Bowl
Rare Blackened Tuna, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, nori & tobiko. Gluten Free$26.99
- The Raw Salmon Poke Bowl
Raw Salmon, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, nori & tobiko. Gluten Free$25.99
- The Seared Salmon Poke Bowl
Seared Salmon, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, nori & tobiko. Gluten Free$25.99
- The Seared Tofu Poke Bowl
Seared Tofu, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds & nori. Gluten Free$22.99
- The Veggie Poke Bowl
Seasoned sticky rice, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds & nori. Gluten Free$17.99
The Larb Bowls (GF)
- The Ground Beef Larb Bowl
Seasoned ground beef, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free.$24.99
- The Pulled Pork Larb Bowl
Seasoned pulled pork, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free.$24.99
- The Seared Salmon Larb Bowl
Seared salmon, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free.$25.99
- The Seared Tofu Larb Bowl
Seasoned and seared tofu, seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free.$22.99
- The Veggie Larb Bowl
Seasoned sticky rice, avocado, baby arugula, pickled red onions, spicy mayo sauce, sesame seeds, pickled Fresno pepper & scallions. Gluten Free.$17.99
The Lobster Rolls
The Tacos
- The Fish Tacos
Served over shredded cabbage with The Green Sauce guacamole on two soft corn tortillas (tortillas contain gluten).$17.99
- The Shrimp Tacos
Served over shredded cabbage with The Green Sauce guacamole on two soft corn tortillas (tortillas contain gluten).$18.99
- The Prime Steak Tacos
Served over shredded cabbage with The Green Sauce guacamole on two soft corn tortillas (tortillas contain gluten).$19.99
The Sandwiches
- The Prime Steak & Cheese
The best steak & cheese starts with the best steak! Shaved Creekstone Prime Ribeye with melted American cheese, mushrooms, peppers & onions on a sub roll.$19.99
- The Fish Sandwich
Its been called the best and we won't argue! Battered & fried fresh haddock with lettuce, tomato, American cheese & tartar sauce on a bulky roll.$13.99
- The House Burger
Fresh 4oz ground beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & The Fish House sauce on a toasted bulky roll.$13.99
- The Classic Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken tenders, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and The Fish House sauce on a toasted bulky roll.$12.99
- OUT OF STOCKThe Hot Tin Roof Dog
Did you know that we are located on what was once the stage of the iconic Hot Tin Roof night club? Beef & pork frank on a toasted hot dog roll. Rock out by adding kimchi or one of our pickled specialties.OUT OF STOCK$9.99
- The Grilled Cheese
Country white bread & American cheese, griddled to a toasted melty goodness.$9.99
The Fried Food
- The French Fries
These fries are good, really good, you definitely want them.$7.99
- The Onion Rings
If you think the fries are good, you gotta get a load of these!$8.99
- The Chicken Tenders
Crispy, fried all white meat chicken tenders. Served with ketchup. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$9.99+
- Fish & Chips
Crispy, fried, fresh local haddock fillet. Served with fries, tartar sauce & lemon wedge.$21.99
- The Fried Shrimp
Crispy, fried tiger shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$18.99+
- The Fried Whole Belly Clams
Crispy, fried whole belly clams. Served with tartar sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$24.99+
- The Fried Oysters
Crispy, fried oysters. Served with tartar sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$22.99+
- The Fried Local Sea Scallops
Crispy, fried local sea scallops. Served with tartar sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$22.99+
- The Fried Calamari
Crispy, fried Port Judith calamari. Served with tartar sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$12.99+
- The Fish Fingers
Crispy, fried, fresh local haddock fingers. Served with tartar sauce & lemon wedge. Make it a Plate by adding fries or onion rings & coleslaw.$8.99+
The Salads
The Kids Menu
- The Kids Fish Fingers & Fries
A Fish & Chips for Kids! Fresh haddock strips, battered & fried with a side of fries$9.99
- The Kids Hot Dog
North Country Smokehouse beef & pork frank on a toasted hot dog roll$9.99
- The Kids Burger
4oz fresh beef patty on a bun$9.99
- The Kids Chicken Tenders
Crispy fried white meat chicken fingers$9.99
- The Kids Grilled Cheese
Country white bread & American cheese, griddled to a toasted melty goodness$9.99